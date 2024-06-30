Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after a Boeing 737 Max Ryanair flight plunged 2,000ft in 17 seconds.

The shocking incident occurred on the two-hour journey from Klagenfurt, Austria to London’s Stansted Airport. The Ryanair plane plunged at an alarming speed during its final approach.

Flight data reveals that on December 4 last year, flight FR1269 dropped more than 2,000ft in a mere 17 seconds. The aircraft's descent rate exceeded 8,000ft per minute at low altitude.

Miraculously, none of the passengers or crew aboard the 197-seat aircraft were harmed, according to the I newspaper. Ryanair acknowledged the occurrence of an "unstable approach" before landing and confirmed its cooperation with the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

The AAIB's incident log describes the aircraft experiencing a "high speed and high nose down pitch attitude" during a go-around procedure. This manoeuvre involves aborting a landing attempt and climbing to circle the airport before making another approach.

An investigation has been launched after a Boeing 737 Max Ryanair flight plunged 2,000ft in 17 seconds. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

While the AAIB confirmed the aircraft landed safely without injuries, they stated the investigation is nearing completion with findings expected this autumn. The cause of the incident remains unclear, with potential factors ranging from aircraft design issues to pilot error or air traffic control problems.

Flight records show that the aircraft did not operate for two days following the incident, raising questions about potential concerns with the relatively new Boeing airliner. Analysis of flight data indicates the jet made a steady descent to 2,350ft before aborting the landing.

During the subsequent go-around, it abruptly dropped from 4,425ft to 2,300ft in just 17 seconds, while its speed surged from 226mph to 321mph. The aircraft eventually stabilised and landed safely about 10 minutes later, amid light rain and overcast conditions at Stansted.

An AAIB spokesperson said: “We can’t provide any further detail at the moment as the serious incident is still under investigation. We can share that the aircraft landed safely and there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew. The investigation is nearing completion and likely to be published sometime in the autumn.”

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “This was a case of an unstable approach. The crew performed a ‘go around’ and landed normally on the second approach in line with Ryanair procedure.