A Boeing 737 plane was forced to abort take-off after “all four” of its main landing gear “tyres burst”.

According to FL360aero on X, formerly Twitter, a Nigerian Max Air Boeing 737 plane carrying 119 passengers and six crew members was grounded at Yola Airport on Sunday night (21 July) after its tyres burst due to an aborted take-off. Max Air's flight NGL1649 was heading to Abuja but the aircraft was left “disabled”.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed that a Max aircraft departing from Yola Airport and bound for Abuja rejected take-off on the runway. It said that the aircraft is “currently disabled” and “fortunately there were no injuries”. The incident site is being visited this morning (Monday 22 July) by the NSIB’s Director General Captain.

In a statement Max Air said: “This evening, Max Air’s flight NGL1649, a Boeing 737 with registration 5N-ADB, carrying 119 passengers and six crew members, was cleared for takeoff from Yola Airport en route to Abuja. During the takeoff roll, a loud bang was heard, identified as the bursting of the rear gear tyres. Initially, two tyres burst. While attempting to taxi off the runway, the remaining two tyres also burst, rendering the aircraft completely disabled.”

