Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport are set to go on fresh strikes over new roster system

Hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport are to launch fresh strikes in a dispute over rosters amid half-term school holidays. The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 500 of its members will walk out on May 31, June 1 and 2.

They will also refuse to work overtime for three weeks from June 4. The officers, who work in terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5, took four days of action last month.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “We are keen to resolve this dispute but the Home Office must first put something on the table for our members to consider.