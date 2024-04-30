Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A strike taking place at London’s Heathrow Airport that was scheduled over the bank holiday weekend has now been called off. The strike at Heathrow by refuelling staff over pay and conditions is no longer going ahead as the union, Unite, announced that there has been an agreement to improve pension and sick leave.

The strike was due to take place by AFS workers for 72 hours on 4 May - and would have grounded 35 airlines. The union said the planned action was over "drastic cuts" to terms and conditions for new staff members since January.

Unite said AFS had agreed to improve pension and sick leave offered to new workers to bring them more in line with existing staff. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Workers at AFS should be congratulated for standing firm against their employer and winning these improved terms." AFS said: "We are pleased to confirm that the planned industrial action involving AFS from 4-7 May has now been cancelled and normal service will go ahead."

Despite the strike being cancelled, a Border Force walkout is currently under way at Heathrow Airport. More than 300 Border Force staff are striking between 29 April and 2 May. The industrial action is affecting Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5.

A strike by refuelling staff at London’s Heathrow Airport, that was planned for this bank holiday weekend, has been called off. (Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

After this initial round of action organisers are planning a "work-to-rule" strike from 3 to 18 May, meaning workers will work more slowly and do the bare minimum required by their contracts.