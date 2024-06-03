Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A British Airways flight from London Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles aborted take off twice on the runway

A British Airways flight aborted take off twice on Sunday evening (2 June) at London’s Heathrow Airport. The flight from Heathrow to LAX Airport in Los Angeles was scheduled to depart at 2.05pm however it lined up to the runway and then exited, occurring again around an hour later.

AirLive reported: “The aircraft left the terminal 5 and lined up to runway 09R then exited the runway to return to the gate. About one hour later, the same A380 left the gate and lined up to runway 27L as Heathrow switched active runways due to wind direction change at 15:00 BST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But the exact same scenario occurred: the aircraft aborted the take-off and left the runway. Few minutes later, the A380 returned to the runway threshold and took off at 17:00 BST.”

A British Airways flight from London Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles aborted take off twice on the runway. (Photo: Getty Images)

According to AirLive the airline confirmed a late departure due to an issue on board, and later updated the information stating that British Airways had confirmed that there was a “technical issue” on the aircraft.