British Airways flights: Flight from London Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles aborts take off twice over 'technical issue'
A British Airways flight aborted take off twice on Sunday evening (2 June) at London’s Heathrow Airport. The flight from Heathrow to LAX Airport in Los Angeles was scheduled to depart at 2.05pm however it lined up to the runway and then exited, occurring again around an hour later.
AirLive reported: “The aircraft left the terminal 5 and lined up to runway 09R then exited the runway to return to the gate. About one hour later, the same A380 left the gate and lined up to runway 27L as Heathrow switched active runways due to wind direction change at 15:00 BST.
“But the exact same scenario occurred: the aircraft aborted the take-off and left the runway. Few minutes later, the A380 returned to the runway threshold and took off at 17:00 BST.”
According to AirLive the airline confirmed a late departure due to an issue on board, and later updated the information stating that British Airways had confirmed that there was a “technical issue” on the aircraft.
The aircraft was an Airbus model. NationalWorld has contacted British Airways for comment.
