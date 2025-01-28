Brits are choosing more than just the slopes as they admit to taking ski trips for the ‘scenery’

Jack Remmington & Ash Holme

Brits have come clean about what they really love about ski trips – with the main activity surprisingly not making the top five. With the winter sport season in full swing, holidaymakers will be heading abroad to hit the slopes. But the majority of Brits now looking for more than just putting on a set of skis or grabbing a snowboard.

New research from Crystal Ski Holidays reveals that one in five people want to go on a snow holiday but 23% worry about their lack of sporting skills.

Meanwhile, just 21% of holiday-goers consider skiing or snowboarding the most exciting part.

In fact, a third of Brits admit that the biggest reason they take a ski trip is actually to enjoy the scenery (29%).

This is followed by seeing snow (29%), spending time with friends and family (28%) and enjoying mountain activities (25%).

Skiing only nabbed the fifth spot on the list.

One in 10 adults say they don’t book ski holidays because they believe there is nothing else to do than hit the slopes.

As a result of the findings, Crystal Ski Holidays is predicting a new way to winter holiday in 2025 with the emergence of the ‘Off-Off-Piste’ break.

The UK's leading ski tour operator has teamed up with TikTok sensations Ash Holme and Jack Remmington to dive into the trend.

The duo headed to Val-D’Isere ski resort in France to explore the wide range of activities available beyond skiing and snowboarding.

“This trip has been unreal – who knew all the stuff you could do beyond the slopes?” said Ash and Jack.

“The fact we could go ice diving on a ski holiday is crazy.

“For anyone thinking of booking a ski experience, DO IT!

“We’ve had the best time – from the obviously iconic après session at Cocorico to amazing daytime activities like going ice driving and snow tubing.

“You really don’t need a pair of skis to make the most out of a ski-trip!”

Chris Logan, managing director at Crystal Ski Holidays, said: “We know that skiing can feel daunting to those who haven't yet tried it, but anyone who thinks skiing requires sporting prowess should think again.

“Even for seasoned skiers, a winter holiday is about so much more than hitting the slopes and we’ve seen a steady increase in customers opting to add on experiences like snowmobiling, ice swimming and spa treatments as part of their mountain break.

“So, any newbie can rest assured there's plenty of ways to get thrills and chills on a ski holiday.”