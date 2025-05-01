Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The dirtiest beaches in England have been named - and the results could put holidaymakers off their summer dip.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 Brown Flag Awards, organised by Holiday Park Guru, identified beaches with the worst ratings for water cleanliness, based on Environment Agency data. The satirical awards aim to draw attention to pollution risks at seaside resorts, particularly those caused by bacteria such as e-coli from sewage and other waste.

“Swimming in the sea is a high priority for us on holiday – but I want to be the only thing floating,” the organisers joked. “We are proud to present the second ever Holiday Park Guru Brown Flag Awards!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beaches flagged in the awards were all rated ‘poor’ (or ‘poo’ rating) by the Environment Agency for water quality. While this doesn’t necessarily reflect the entire beach, some areas showed consistently low scores for cleanliness during the bathing season (May 15 to September 30).

The site added: “We have even offered to send tasteful brown flags to the worst beaches, so they can warn swimmers!” The ‘winners’ of the dirtiest beaches include, Porthluney in Cornwall, Coastguards Beach, Erme Estuary in Devon, Lyme Regis Church Cliff Beach in Dorset and Southsea East in Hampshire.

Porthluney in Cornwall | Getty Images/iStockphoto

On a more positive note, Holiday Park Guru also released a county-by-county league table to highlight areas with excellent water quality.

“Northumberland ranks top, with more than 90% of its beaches being three-star stunners that achieve the highest score possible for water cleanliness. Dorset, Devon and Cornwall are also highly rated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, Lancashire ranked bottom of the county table, with none of its 10 designated bathing spots earning the top ‘excellent’ rating. Somerset, Cumbria, Merseyside and Kent were also placed in the bottom half.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight, County Durham, Lincolnshire and Suffolk earned praise, with all designated bathing areas achieving either a ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ Environment Agency rating.

North Pier and Blackpool Tower. | Getty Images

The site added a disclaimer: “We need to make clear that whilst Holiday Park Guru's 'Brown Flag Awards' uses official Environment Agency data, it does not have any official link with the Environment Agency or any other awards. It is intended as a tongue-in-cheek award to support the campaign for cleaner beaches.

The 2025 Brown Flag Awards ‘winners’ (in alphabetical order)

Porthluney in Cornwall Coastguards Beach, Erme Estuary in Devon (Poocomer for 2025) Lyme Regis Church Cliff Beach in Dorset (Poocomer for 2025) Southsea East in Hampshire Deal Castle in Kent (Poocomer for 2025) Dymchurch in Kent (Poocomer for 2025) Littlestone in Kent Blackpool North in Lancashire St Annes North in Lancashire Heacham in Norfolk Weston Main, Weston Super Mare Sand Bay and Weston Super Mare Uphill Slipway in Somerset Dunster Beach in Somerset Blue Anchor West in Somerset (Poocomer for 2025) Bognor Regis, Aldwick in Sussex Worthing Beach House in Sussex (Poocomer for 2025) Tynemouth Cullercoats in Tyne and Wear Littlehaven Beach in Tyne and Wear (Poocomer for 2025) Scarborough South Bay in North Yorkshire Bridlington South Beach in East Riding of Yorkshire​