Ryanair has been slammed as “shameless” and playing “dirty tricks” as passengers forced to pay extra £70 for cabin bags “that fit sizing”

Ryanair has been slammed for playing “dirty tricks” after charging passengers an extra £70 for their cabin bag which is only “1cm too big”. A user took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to vent their frustration saying: “Dirty dirty tricks at play at Birmingham Airport right now. Partner’s bag 1cm too big according to Ryanair employee so £70 extra she needs pay.

“Different lady was allowed through with huge bag. Lots of people not happy.”

This user was not the only one who had this experience. A couple on board a Ryanair flight on Tuesday 21 May flying from Birmingham Airport to Barcelona also faced the £70 charge. One of the passengers told NationalWorld: “They put a yellow ticket on his bag and then it went above us in the plane exactly where the ‘right sized’ bags went. It has put us off travelling with them again. It was a joke”.

Another user posted on Thursday 30 May: “Charged £70 for a bag which was sized ok at check-in counter and stopped at the gate. Fraud and cheating.” The user attached an image of his cabin bag which fitted into Ryanair’s cabin bag size checker which the airline has at airports so the bag complies with the right sizing.

Another user posted on Friday (31 May) that he had the same experience at East Midlands Airport. The user posted: “A new low for @ryanair at #eastmidlandsairport this morning. Apparently this bag is out of gauge and just cost us £69.99. #shameless Ryanair and the smug gate staff.” This user too posted a photo of their cabin bag fitting into the airline’s cabin bag size checker.

And yet another passenger posted on X on Wednesday (29 May): “70 euros to charge a bag that fit in the cabin to begin with due to a broken zipper that had zero impact on the bag being able to close. Absolute blasphemy. Not happy. Would NOT recommend their services.”

There was no response from Ryanair on X to the user’s posts despite them tagging the airline. Responding to claims from the passenger flying from Birmingham to Barcelona on 21 May, Ryanair told NationalWorld: “These passengers booked a regular fare for this flight from Birmingham to Barcelona (21 May), which allowed each of them to carry a small personal bag and a 10kg cabin bag onboard.