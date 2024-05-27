Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disney Cruise Line has changed its upcoming European itineraries due to Mediterranean rules that help “protect whale population”

Disney Cruise Line has altered five of its upcoming European cruise itineraries due to an ocean protection ruling. The popular cruise line has changed five routes which are set to sail between May 24, 2025 and July 31, 2025.

The itineraries have been changed due to the North-West Mediterranean Sea being designated a Particular Sensitive Sea Area (PSSA) by the International Maritime Organisation. The area was protected in May 2023 and its environment is particularly vulnerable to damage by ships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cruise ships have been asked to reduce their speed to between 10 and 13 knots in order to lower the risk of collision with whales or other animals in the North-West Mediterranean Sea. Disney Cruise Line is complying with the ruling which means that some itineraries have been rearranged.

Disney Cruise Line has changed its upcoming European itineraries due to Mediterranean rules that help to “protect whale population”. (Photo: Getty Images)

The company told impacted passengers: “While the Disney Dream is sailing in the PSSA, the ship will reduce its speed to comply with the IMO’s recommendation and help protect the local whale population. Due to the ship’s reduced speed, it will be necessary to modify your sailing’s itinerary.”