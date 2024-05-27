Disney Cruise Line: Popular cruise changes European itineraries due to Mediterranean rules helping to 'protect whale population'
Disney Cruise Line has altered five of its upcoming European cruise itineraries due to an ocean protection ruling. The popular cruise line has changed five routes which are set to sail between May 24, 2025 and July 31, 2025.
The itineraries have been changed due to the North-West Mediterranean Sea being designated a Particular Sensitive Sea Area (PSSA) by the International Maritime Organisation. The area was protected in May 2023 and its environment is particularly vulnerable to damage by ships.
Cruise ships have been asked to reduce their speed to between 10 and 13 knots in order to lower the risk of collision with whales or other animals in the North-West Mediterranean Sea. Disney Cruise Line is complying with the ruling which means that some itineraries have been rearranged.
The company told impacted passengers: “While the Disney Dream is sailing in the PSSA, the ship will reduce its speed to comply with the IMO’s recommendation and help protect the local whale population. Due to the ship’s reduced speed, it will be necessary to modify your sailing’s itinerary.”
One of the changes includes a scheduled stop in Toulon on one cruise which has been changed to Palermo. Other itineraries have switched the order of destinations.
