Donald Trump news: Trump's private Boeing 757 jet hits plane on tarmac after it had safely landed at Florida Airport
and live on Freeview channel 276
Donald Trump’s private Boeing jet struck a parked plane at a Florida airport on Sunday (12 May), according to a report. The wing of the Boeing jet clipped the parked plane after it had landed safely, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday (14 May).
It is not known if Trump, who had held a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday (11 May), was on his Boeing 757 when its wing struck the rear elevator of a parked VistaJet in West Palm Beach. No injuries were reported in the collision.
The FAA notice about the incident, which occurred at 1.19am ET on Sunday, gives the tail number of Trump’s aircraft, N757AF. In a statement, the FAA said, “A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1.20am local time on Sunday, May 12.”
“While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet. The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft. The FAA is investigating.”
The incident happened just hours after Mr Trump wrapped up a campaign rally in New Jersey on Saturday. The former president purchased his $100m private plane in 2010.
Earlier this year, Mr Trump shared his love for the aircraft model. The former President said on Truth Social in January: “Boeing should bring back the 757, the most beautiful, best-handling plane (from the pilots standpoint!) that Boeing ever made. Stop with the crazy extensions of the 737, the worst-looking plane in the air.”
His comments came just days after a door plug fell off a Boeing plane mid-flight which caused a huge investigation into the safety of Boeing aircraft. Whistleblowers have come forward to raise concerns about the manufacturer’s safety standards.
Earlier this year, Sam Salehpour, a current quality engineer for the manufacturer, testified to Congress about his concerns. He said Boeing has a “culture of retaliation” when employees speak up about their concerns.
When asked if the planes are safe, Mr Salehpour testified: “It’s like an earthquake. When that hits the building ... [it has] to be prepared to accommodate that type of shake-up... Right now, from what I’ve seen, the airplanes are not being billed per spec, and per requirements.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.