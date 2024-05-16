Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donald Trump's private Boeing 757 jet was involved in a ground collision at Florida Airport after it hit another plane on the tarmac

Donald Trump’s private Boeing jet struck a parked plane at a Florida airport on Sunday (12 May), according to a report. The wing of the Boeing jet clipped the parked plane after it had landed safely, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday (14 May).

It is not known if Trump, who had held a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday (11 May), was on his Boeing 757 when its wing struck the rear elevator of a parked VistaJet in West Palm Beach. No injuries were reported in the collision.

The FAA notice about the incident, which occurred at 1.19am ET on Sunday, gives the tail number of Trump’s aircraft, N757AF. In a statement, the FAA said, “A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1.20am local time on Sunday, May 12.”

“While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet. The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft. The FAA is investigating.”

The incident happened just hours after Mr Trump wrapped up a campaign rally in New Jersey on Saturday. The former president purchased his $100m private plane in 2010.

Earlier this year, Mr Trump shared his love for the aircraft model. The former President said on Truth Social in January: “Boeing should bring back the 757, the most beautiful, best-handling plane (from the pilots standpoint!) that Boeing ever made. Stop with the crazy extensions of the 737, the worst-looking plane in the air.”

His comments came just days after a door plug fell off a Boeing plane mid-flight which caused a huge investigation into the safety of Boeing aircraft. Whistleblowers have come forward to raise concerns about the manufacturer’s safety standards.

Earlier this year, Sam Salehpour, a current quality engineer for the manufacturer, testified to Congress about his concerns. He said Boeing has a “culture of retaliation” when employees speak up about their concerns.