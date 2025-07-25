Don't let the sun fry your tech: expert tips to protect your phone and tablet

With soaring summer temperatures, there's a growing risk of our favourite gadgets overheating — especially during long car journeys, at festivals, or after hours of lounging on the beach. Experts at Currys have shared practical advice on how to cool down your phone or tablet quickly.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With school holidays starting, parents are taking time off and heading out with the kids for a well-deserved beach holiday. While many are hitting the shores of Cornwall and opting for staycations, plenty of Brits are still choosing southern countries for their summer breaks. The top summer destinations for 2025 include Spain, Italy, Greece, France, and Portugal.

This year’s Booking.com numbers also highlight Egypt’s Hurghada and Dubai as top family destinations, where average summer temperatures reach 36°C and 42°C respectively. During a heatwave, southern European countries are no exception, with temperatures rising above 40°C in places like Sicily, Crete, and Mallorca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re heading south, keep in mind that your electronics — phones and tablets in particular — can also struggle in the heat and under direct sun.

Heat can reduce battery capacity and impact camera functionality leading to hazy, discoloured, or washed-out images

From battery degradation to pixel warping, tech experts at Currys, the mobile and tech retailer, explain the impact hot weather can have on your devices. They also share tips on how to quickly cool down your phone or tablet if it starts overheating, as well as advice on how to prevent it from happening in the first place.

What happens when your phone or tablet overheats?

Like many electronic devices, when your phone or tablet starts to get too hot, it can cause performance issues or even long-term damage. Most mobile devices are designed to work within a safe temperature range of 0°C to 35°C. But during summer — especially in destinations where temperatures regularly exceed 35ºC in direct sunlight — your device can quickly overheat.

So, what kind of damage can excessive heat do?

1. Battery degradation

You may notice that your device’s battery doesn’t last as long while on holiday or during hot summer days. That’s because heat accelerates chemical wear in lithium-ion batteries, reducing long-term capacity. This applies to both phones and tablets — and larger tablet batteries can take even longer to cool down. Repeated overheating can also lead to swelling, or in extreme cases, leaks or fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do notice your battery depleting faster while on holiday, be sure to pack an extra battery pack too so you are not left without when in an unfamiliar place.

2. Performance throttling

Most smartphones and tablets are designed to automatically slow down (thermal throttling) when they get too hot. This helps reduce heat but can lead to lag, app crashes, or temporarily disabled features like camera flash, wireless charging, or high-performance gaming.

On tablets, you might also notice video streaming issues, frame drops in games, or stuttering during video calls.

3. Camera functionality

Excess heat can affect the sensors and autofocus in your device's camera. You might see hazy, discoloured, or washed-out images if you're snapping photos in the sun. This is particularly common in tablets that may not have the same advanced cooling systems as newer smartphones.

4. Screen damage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OLED and AMOLED displays (used in many phones and high-end tablets) are vulnerable to pixel warping, screen discolouration, and reduced touchscreen responsivenesswhen overheated. Bright sunlight and heat can worsen this damage, especially if your device is left face-up in the sun for a long period.

5. Internal component stress

Excess heat can damage the internal circuits, solder joints, and adhesive components inside your phone or tablet. In worst-case scenarios, this can result in permanent hardware failure, potentially requiring expensive repairs or even a full replacement.

6. Data loss and corruption

Whether you're filming 4K video, your kids are playing a game or binging their favourite TV show, overheating during intense tasks can increase the risk of data corruption. This is especially a risk for tablets often used for media creation or file transfers while travelling.

How to quickly cool down your phone or tablet

Your device is likely to overheat at some point during summer — even at home. The good news? You can cool it down quickly with these simple steps:

Turn it off completely : Even background processes can generate heat. A full shutdown helps it cool faster.

: Even background processes can generate heat. A full shutdown helps it cool faster. Move it out of direct sunlight : Whether it’s on a table by the pool or a windowsill, get it into the shade.

: Whether it’s on a table by the pool or a windowsill, get it into the shade. Remove the case : Phone and tablet cases can trap heat. Take them off to help the device cool naturally.

: Phone and tablet cases can trap heat. Take them off to help the device cool naturally. Place it somewhere cool: An air-conditioned room or a spot near a fan will help. Never put your device in the fridge or freezer, as condensation can cause water damage.

Preventative steps to stop your device overheating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the weather, there are habits and settings that cause devices to overheat even before the sun rises. These tweaks apply to both phones and tablets:

Close unused apps : Many of us leave multiple apps running in the background, which uses memory and generates heat.

: Many of us leave multiple apps running in the background, which uses memory and generates heat. Turn off Bluetooth and GPS : If not in use, disable them to reduce power consumption and heat buildup.

: If not in use, disable them to reduce power consumption and heat buildup. Lower screen brightness : Maximum brightness can heat up the screen — turn it down or use auto-brightness.

: Maximum brightness can heat up the screen — turn it down or use auto-brightness. Keep your software updated : Manufacturers release updates that often include thermal management improvements.

: Manufacturers release updates that often include thermal management improvements. Limit long gaming sessions and binge watching : Games use intense processing power — try to take breaks, especially when using tablets with larger screens.

: Games use intense processing power — try to take breaks, especially when using tablets with larger screens. Don’t carry your device in your pocket (for phones): Your body generates heat, which can warm your phone even more. If possible, use a bag with airflow or a shaded compartment.