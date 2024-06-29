Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families have faced summer holiday chaos as easyJet has cancelled multiple flights with little notice.

Several journeys from Edinburgh and Glasgow Airports have been cancelled leaving holidaymakers in disarray. Passengers arriving to check in at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports were sent back home due to flights being cancelled. The airline said that ATC restrictions caused by poor weather had led to disruption on its network.

Sarah Machete was heading to Edinburgh Airport to fly to Naples for her dream wedding when she received a message to say her flight had been cancelled. The bride slammed the airline after she was only offered alternative flights for two days later.

She told Daily Record: "I was just about to leave for our flight to Naples for our wedding. Then I got a message to say our flight had been cancelled. The only option I've been given is Saturday - in two days."

Guy Houston was due to fly to Tunisia with his wife and daughter to start their summer holidays. The family had forked out for a package holiday but their flight was cancelled 65 minutes before it was due to take off at Glasgow Airport. They were advised to head home and wait for further instructions.

Guy told the Daily Record: "We arrived at Glasgow Airport at 5am and there were passengers standing around. The airport staff were telling us to check the easyJet app and no one would speak to us.

"There were no easyJet employees there to help. By the time we arrived home, I received an email to say they couldn't provide another flight within the next two days so the entire holiday was cancelled.”

Multiple flights from Edinburgh to London and Glasgow to Malaga were affected. The airline said on their website that the cancellations were due to an issue with air traffic control.