One person has been killed and several injured after a roof collapsed at Delhi Airport.

A roof has collapsed at Delhi Airport in India after heavy rain, killing one person and injuring around eight more people. All departures from the terminal have been temporarily suspended and check-in counters have been closed.

The incident occurred at 5am (11.30pm GMT) on Thursday (27 June), and rescue operations are under way at the airport. The injured are being treated in hospitals.

Videos shared online show huge pillars supporting the roof smashing into cars parked along the airport's Terminal 1. Officials said that the roof sheet and the support beams at the departure area of the terminal collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal.

On Thursday, many parts of the capital experienced heavy rainfall, which has led to floods which are still affecting Delhi this morning (Friday 28 June). The city recorded 154mm of rainfall between Thursday and Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.