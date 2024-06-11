Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EasyJet has launched a new route to Tenerife from London’s Southend Airport for next summer - as well as offering package holidays to other holiday hotspots

EasyJet has launched a new route to popular holiday destination Tenerife from a UK airport offering flights and package holidays. The airline will open a new three aircraft base at London’s Southend Airport next year and will offer package holidays from Southend to Tenerife departing seven days a week from May 2025 with flights on sale in the coming months.

Tenerife, one of the largest of the Canary Islands, boasts a wealth of family-orientated hotels alongside an array of exclusive adults-only hotels, nestled in prime Tenerife landscapes, making it a top holiday destination for so many. Flights to the destination from London Southend will also be available to book in the coming months. The new route further compliments easyJet holidays’ existing summer 2025 programme already on sale to the likes of Alicante, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga alongside city break destinations such as Amsterdam and Paris.

Flights for this summer are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, including:

London Southend to Faro from £17.99

London Southend to Palma from £28.99

London Southend to Paris from £29.99

London Southend to Amsterdam from £34.99

London Southend to Alicante from £42.99

London Southend to Malaga from £50.99

Paul Bixby, easyJet holidays’ chief commercial officer said: “With Tenerife being such a popular holiday destination amongst easyJet holidays customers, we’re delighted to be offering package holidays to the largest of the Canary Islands to holidaymakers in the London Southend area for Summer 2025. Known for its incredible family-friendly hotel offering, alongside its wealth of luxury hotels for couples to escape to, there’s something for all in Tenerife with easyJet holidays.”

Marc Taylor, acting CEO for London Southend Airport, said: “Tenerife has been in very high demand across our 8.2m catchment, so we’re particularly thrilled with today’s news and the continued positive momentum for our airport. With six trains every hour from central London to Southend Airport Station (less than 60 minutes from Liverpool Street and only 43 minutes from Stratford), we’re helping people in the city - and throughout Essex - get access to convenient, budget-friendly holidays to more than fifteen sought-after locations in Europe.”