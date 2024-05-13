Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fears are mounting of summer travel chaos as pilots of major airline EasyJet reject pay offer and threaten to strike

Summer travel chaos is looming as Easyjet pilots have rejected a deal that would have lifted wages to nearly £200,000 per year. This means the threat of industrial action is a possibility as their union BALPA will go back to negotiating with Easyjet.

Pilots who have ten years' experience earn around £164,000 currently, and the new deal would have raised that to £190,000 in October and close to £200,000 next April. Senior first officers would have got around £112,000 - a £20,000 pay rise - under the new deal, and first officers would have seen a pay rise to about £75,000, according to The Sun.

A source told the newspaper: "BALPA has already sounded out members about strike action. They are holding all the cards and the airline knows it. Bosses need to find even more money for pilots, or jets won’t get off the ground this summer and holidaymakers face travel agony."