Experts share the four-step guide for a lost or stolen passport

If you’ve ever travelled internationally, you’ve most likely experienced a moment of fear that you’ve lost your passport or had it stolen.

Losing or having your passport stolen can quickly complicate any trip, and comes with a hefty price to replace.

To help ease your travel worries, Sarah Findlay, travel expert at Total Travel Protection shares exactly what you need to do if you find yourself without your passport

Report the loss or theft Sarah explains: “As soon as you discover that your passport is missing, you should report it to the local police. This step is often required by embassies to issue emergency travel documentation, and you will also need the police report when filing a travel insurance claim. Be sure to obtain a copy of the police report and an incident number, as this documentation will be essential later.”

Contact the nearest British Embassy, High Commission, or Consulate “The next step is to find the closest British Embassy, High Commission, or Consulate as they can issue an emergency travel document. This will allow you to return to the UK if necessary. Preparing a list of embassy contacts to have when you travel can also be useful, as these offices are best prepared to help in cases of lost or stolen passports.”

Cancel your passport“To ensure your identity isn’t misused, complete an LSO1 form, which can be obtained at the embassy or consulate, to cancel your lost passport. Completing this step as soon as possible helps protect you from potential identity theft, which has become an increasingly common issue.”

Travel insurance“The last step is to submit your travel insurance claim to cover the expenses related to obtaining emergency documentation, according to your policy’s terms. This is the time to bring out the original police report and all receipts from the embassy, ensuring a smooth claims process.”

“If you’ve taken out insurance with Total Travel Protection, the cost of emergency travel documents or a replacement passport (up to the limit stated on the policy) is covered, if yours is lost or stolen while abroad. Be sure to review your individual policy to understand the specific cover limits and documentation needed to file a claim, so you’ll be prepared in case of an emergency.”