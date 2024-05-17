Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to a new study by Which? families can save more than £800 on a Center Parcs holiday if they switch the location

Families who are looking for a cheap Center Parcs holiday should book it abroad rather than in the UK according to a report. A study by Which? found holidaymakers could more than halve their accommodation costs and save money, even after paying extra for travel, when booking a Center Parcs holiday abroad.

European Center Parcs share a name with the UK sites but are run by a different company. Which? compared the cost of a four-night stay for a family of four at 32 Center Parcs sites across England, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany during five school holiday weeks in May, July, August and October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest differences could be found for bookings in the late May and October half-terms.In the May half-term, a family going to France could save £852.

Over the same week, families could also save an average of £788 in Germany, £742 in the Netherlands and £672 in Belgium. Germany was the cheapest option for the summer holidays, especially in late August.

According to a new study by Which? families can save more than £800 on a Center Parcs holiday if they switch the location. (Photo: Center Parcs)

Which? added that even once extra travel costs are included, families could still save money. Naomi Leach, deputy editor of Which? Travel said: “Casting your net further afield could make your break more affordable. Even during the summer, a family could save hundreds of pounds on their accommodation costs”