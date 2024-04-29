Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for a Caribbean island after a British tourist was mauled by a shark in a horror attack. The 64-year-old man is in intensive care after being attacked by a bull shark on the Caribbean island of Tobago on Friday 26 April.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has shut seven beaches and a marine park in the wake of the mauling. The Foreign Office is warning holidaymakers to “exercise extreme caution” after the horror attack.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its advice for British tourists travelling to the area. The FCDO said: "Following a shark attack on a tourist at Turtle Beach/Courland Bay on April 26, the Tobago authorities have temporarily closed the Buccoo Reef Marine Park (BRMP) until further notice.

“This closure is effective immediately and applies to all recreational activities, including snorkelling, diving, glass-bottom boat tours, and any other water-based activities within the park boundaries. The Tobago authorities strongly advise all beachgoers, fisherfolk, and mariners to exercise extreme caution when operating in the coastal areas surrounding Plymouth, Courland Bay, Black Rock, Mt. Irvine, Buccoo, Pigeon Point, Store Bay, and all areas in between. You should check and follow the advice of local authorities."

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office has issued a new travel warning for Caribbean island Tobago after a British tourist was mauled by shark. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Officials said the closures will allow the Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries to investigate the incident and “neutralise the shark threat, if possible”. The shark was estimated to be 8ft to 10ft long and 2ft wide, according to a statement by the Tobago House of Assembly.

Peter Smith from Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, was savaged 10 metres off the shore near the Starfish Hotel in Courland Bay on the north coast of Tobago. He suffered damage to his left arm and leg, puncture wounds to the abdomen and injuries to his right hand.

He was in a “stable” condition in Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago on Sunday (28 April) after undergoing surgery. His wife, Jo, said he is currently “aware of what is happening and can communicate” in intensive care.