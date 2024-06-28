Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flights have been suspended at Gatwick airport after a British Airways Boeing flight aborted take-off.

Chaos has erupted at Gatwick Airport this afternoon (Friday 28 June) with flights temporarily suspended due to an incident. Flights have been suspended after a British Airways Boeing 777-200ER from London Gatwick to Vancouver aborted its takeoff.

A runway had to be closed following the emergency, as the plane remained on the tarmac for some time. Ground vehicles, including fire crews, responded to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plane has been been moved from the runway - and the runway has since reopened, however it has led to disruption of flights. Seven flights have been cancelled as a result of the emergency, so far and passengers have been left stranded on grounded planes queueing for the runway.

Flights have been suspended at Gatwick airport after a British Airways Boeing flight aborted take-off. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

At least 10 planes, including easyJet and Wizz Air, were also diverted to nearby airports including Stansted and Heathrow. An eyewitness, who was on another plane and waiting to take off, told ITV News Meridian: "Just as we were about to roll onto the runway for takeoff, the pilot announced another aircraft was stuck on and blocking the runway and that they didn’t know how long it would take to clear.

"We must be knocking on for an hour now. The plane has now been towed from the runway and our engines are back up and running.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "The main runway was closed for a short time today (26 June) due to a departing aircraft having hot breaks. Safety is our top priority and the dedicated airport fire service swiftly attended to support the aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A number of flights were diverted. The runway is now open and operating as normal."