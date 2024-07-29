Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight Just Stop Oil protestors have been arrested after blocking the departure gates at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal.

Members of the environmental protest group entered the South Terminal at about 8am on Monday (29 July) and "used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates", Just Stop Oil said in a statement. The action is part of the "Oil Kills international uprising", the group said, taking action at airports around the world.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “London Gatwick is open and operating normally today. There are a small number of protestors at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Sussex Police said eight people were arrested on suspicion of interfering with public infrastructure, and added "a heightened police presence should be expected at this time". A video posted by Just Stop Oil shows travellers walking over the activists, whose hands were seen inside the lock-on devices.

The group said in a statement: "As long as political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action to protect our communities from the worst effects of climate breakdown, Just Stop Oil supporters, working with other groups internationally, will take the proportionate action necessary to generate much needed political pressure. This summer, areas of key importance to the fossil fuel economy will be declared sites of civil resistance around the world."