A global travel insurer is advising on the dangers of heat stroke following Michael Moseley’s death - and what travel insurance can cover if your holiday is impacted by a severe heatwave

As Greece is currently battling a historic heatwave with a “life-threatening” travel warning issued to UK holidaymakers, World Nomads, the global travel insurer, is advising on the dangers of heat-related illness. Its important advice comes as a US tourist has gone missing on the Greek island of Amorgos after going on a hike alone, days after the British television presenter Michael Mosley went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

Sadly Mr Moseley’s body was found in a rocky area, and investigators concluded that he died of natural causes the day he went missing. Jonathan Frankham, World Nomads General Manager UK and Europe said: “Following the tragic incident, we recognise that holidaymakers may be concerned with the rising summer temperatures, and are seeking what the best advice might be for enjoying an active holiday safely.

“UK travellers to the Mediterranean this summer should be even more aware of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which may require immediate medical attention. In severe cases where local medical facilities may not be adequately equipped to handle a particular medical emergency, travel insurance can cover medical evacuation to a nearby or more suitable medical facility.”

He added: “If a traveller’s health is adversely affected by the heat, and they are unable to continue with their planned itinerary, travel insurance with trip interruption coverage can help reimburse the costs of unused travel arrangements and additional expenses incurred due to the interruption. In any case, travellers are encouraged to take precautionary measures, stay informed about weather conditions, and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities to ensure their well-being and comfort during their travels.”

A global travel insurer is advising on the dangers of heat stroke following Michael Moseley’s death - and what travel insurance can cover if your holiday is impacted by a severe heatwave. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Mr Frankham said that if holidaymakers decide to cancel a trip due to an extreme heatwave when no government advisory is in place, travel insurance may not provide coverage for trip cancellations. He advised: “Regardless of whether travel insurance will cover a traveller’s decision to cancel plans during a heatwave, travel insurance is an essential product to have, particularly for medical purposes. Travel insurance provides valuable coverage and support to travellers at a time when health risks and unexpected medical emergencies can increase significantly.”

As we come into peak summer season, temperatures in the popular Mediterranean region will rise. World Nomads, a leading provider of travel insurance, has offered valuable tips and guidance to travellers with summer holidays booked.

1. Stay Hydrated: With heatwaves and rising temperatures, it's crucial to stay hydrated. Carry a reusable water bottle and fill it up regularly, especially during outdoor activities or sightseeing tours. Staying hydrated will help you avoid heat-related health issues and enjoy your trip to the fullest.

2. Plan Indoor Activities: Consider planning indoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. Exploring museums, historical sites, or shopping in air-conditioned areas can provide a welcome escape from the heat and ensure an enjoyable experience.

3. Protect Your Skin: Don't forget to pack and regularly apply sunscreen with a high SPF factor. Additionally, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to shield yourself from the sun's harmful rays. Carrying a cloth around which can be soaked with water is also a very effective way to protect yourself in extreme heat.

4. Know Your Insurance Coverage: Before embarking on your trip, review your travel insurance policy provided by World Nomads. Our policies are designed to provide coverage for a range of unexpected events, including travel delays, trip cancellations, and medical emergencies. If you encounter any issues during your journey due to the heatwave, our customer support team is available 24/7 to assist you.

5. Monitor Weather Updates: Keep an eye on local weather forecasts to anticipate any extreme weather conditions and plan your activities accordingly. In the event of severe weather warnings or disruptions, World Nomads' travel insurance can provide coverage for trip cancellations or delays.

6. Stay Informed About Heat-Related Risks: Familiarise yourself with the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. If you or someone else experiences symptoms like dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, or confusion, seek shade, drink water, and seek medical attention if necessary.

7. Be Flexible with Your Itinerary: The heatwave may lead to unexpected changes in plans. Stay flexible and consider adapting your itinerary to ensure your safety and comfort during the trip.

How to avoid exhaustion this summer

Symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion include weakness, increased sweating, headache, slightly higher than normal body temperature and irritability. You can treat this by getting out of the sun, cooling down in a cold bath/shower or applying cool towels to the skin, laying flat with legs raised to maximise blood flow around the body. Rehydrate using room temperature water and sports drinks.

