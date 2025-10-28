Hidden Greek island cruise spot where Brits can get €3 glasses of wine and €4.50 tzatziki

Patmos, Greece

Dubbed as one of the most beautiful isles off the Aegean Sea, Patmos is known as an undiscovered gem cruise port.

Adrift in the Aegean sea 177 nautical miles from mainland Greece, the UNESCO World Heritage Site island of Patmos offers a captivating mix of rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty.

Complete with dramatic landscapes with hidden coves, and a flawless coastline allowing visitors to vast in the golden hour during sunrise and sunset, it truly is a unique island for Brits to explore.

With €3 glasses of wine and €4.50 tzatziki, Patmos allows Brits to experience authentic Greek flavours including must-try dishes such as Patiniotiki Cheese pie, a local speciality made with a mix of feta and Greek cheese, mizithra baked in a dough and Kalitsounia, small pastries filled with sweet pumpkin and cheese - ideal for an afternoon snack.

Home to authentic villages such as Chora and a perfect fly and flop beach town of Skala, the isle allows all visitors to get their fix from those who are willing to explore the history of the island to those who want to bask in the Grecian sun.

For those seeking more than €3 glasses of wine, Marella Cruises offers a Biodynamic Wines of Patmos excursion allowing customers to explore a two-hectare biodynamic vineyard. Explorers of the island can sample three traditional Greek grape wines: red, white, and rosé as well as learning the heritage and way biodynamic wine is crafted.

Beyond the food and drink, visitors can explore the history of the island with Marella Cruises’ Patmos Highlights excursion. Starting with a visit to the Cave of St John, a mooch around the Monastery of St John, followed by a walk-through Patmos Town and a visit to Simandris House, a 300-year-old residence featuring antiques.

For those keen to visit the Greek isle of Patmos, Marella Cruises offers a seven night Aegean Shores round cruise from Corfu on Marella Voyager from £1711 per person. Price based on two adults sharing a Decks 4/5 Inside Cabin on an all-inclusive basis. Calling at Corfu, Corfu Town; day at sea; Piraeus (for Athens), Greece; Kusadasi (for Esphesus), Turkiye; Patmos, Patmos; Souda (for Chania), Crete; Argostoli, Kefalonia and Corfu Town, Corfu. Includes TUI Airways flights from Birmingham Airport on the 5th of June 2025, 20kg of luggage per person, transfers, tips and service charges.