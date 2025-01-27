Holiday Hypermarket: Best selling winter destination revealed and it is no great surprise!

Buendia Corralejo Nohotel

Holiday Hypermarket has released its best selling destination for the winter 2024 season, and the most popular place for sun-seeking Brits is the Canary Islands.

More than a quarter of Holiday Hypermarket customers (27.43 percent) booked to visit the Canary Islands between November 2024 and April 2025. Of all the Canary Islands, Tenerife has been the most booked island.

In celebration, Holiday Hypermarket is offering customers exclusive boosted discounts on Canary Islands holidays. Customers can receive £100 discount on bookings of £1000 or more, and an additional £10, £20, £30 or £50 discount per person, depending on minimum spend.

Here's some of the best Canary Islands holiday deals from Holiday Hypermarket, which all include flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers.

TUI MAGIC LIFE Fuerteventura - £447pp

All Inclusive

1st February 2025

7 nights

2 adults

Flying from London Gatwick Airport

TUI SUNEO El Trebol - £456pp

All Inclusive

9th March 2025

7 nights

2 adults

Flying from London Gatwick Airport

Buendia Corralejo Nohotel - £440pp

Self Catering

26th March 2025

7 nights

2 adults

Flying from Bristol Airport