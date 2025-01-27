Jet2 ski flight sale: These are the best slopes for thrills, après ski, thrills and scenery

Salzburg

As the professionals hit the Austrian Alps for the World Alpine Ski Championships, Jet2.com is giving snow sports enthusiasts the chance to follow in their footsteps and experience the thrill of Austria’s slopes for themselves, with ski flights on sale to Innsbruck and Salzburg.

For customers seeking inspiration for a last-minute winter sports break, Jet2.com is shining the spotlight on the best places Austria has to offer for a thrilling getaway. With a choice between the breathtaking landscapes of Innsbruck or Salzburg, customers have plenty of choice and flexibility when booking and travelling on ski flights with Jet2.com. What’s more, the leading leisure airline is offering skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to slope off to the snow for less, thanks to Jet2.com’s sale with 15% off all flights departing until 16th November 2026 and 20% off for customers with a myJet2 account.

The pretty capital of the Austrian state of Tyrol, Innsbruck is a firm favourite among the winter sports community. Accessible from Birmingham, Belfast International, Edinburgh and Manchester Airports, there’s plenty to see, do and eat with a dash of authentic Austrian flair.

Straddling the Austrian-German border, Salzburg combines fairytale cityscapes with an extensive choice of ski resorts. With friendly flight times from Belfast International, Birmingham, Edinburgh, London Stansted, Leeds Bradford and Manchester Airports, customers can visit Austria’s largest linked ski area for an unforgettable snow sports experience.

When planning their winter trips to Austria, customers can take advantage of Jet2.com’s current sale offering 15% off all ski flights, with myJet2 account holders saving an extra 5% on top.

Jet2.com’s ski flights include VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards, as well as a generous 10kg hand luggage, 22kg baggage allowance* and 22kg ski carriage.

So, if you are feeling inspired to hit the slopes and take advantage of the prime skiing season in Austria, look no further than Jet2.com and its great-value flight deals.

Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Innsbruck

Best for: thrilling slopes

Proudly hosting the 2025 World Alpine Ski Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm is the home place to some of the most thrilling Austrian skiing and snowboarding in one expansive location. With a classic Austrian chalet town feel, this resort also boasts heaps of easy, intermediate and challenging slopes as well as some awesome off-piste.

St Anton, Innsbruck

Best for: après ski

St Anton tops the list for holidaymakers who are looking for a slice of paradise complete with challenging runs and pumping après bars. After making the most of the country’s largest linked ski area, reward yourself with a slopeside drink and a night of dancing in the iconic Mooserwirt. Back in town, there is a bar for every style and budget, guaranteeing good times galore.

Zell am See, Salzburg

Best for: scenery

With a glistening lake on one side and marvellous mountains on the other, Zell am See is as pretty as a postcard. Delve into its spectacular scenery to find tree-lined trails, cosy pubs and knockout views around every corner. There is an impressive 138km of slopes to explore and plenty of mountain restaurants for those all-important schnitzel and schnapps stops.

Obergurgl, Salzburg

Best for: families

Obergurgl is kitted out for children, including excellent ski schools and nursey slopes to help foster a new love for skiing. Perfect for a trip in the school holidays, little learners can build up their confidence on the gentle runs around the Hohe Mut gondola, while daredevils will love the jumps in the Family Park.

Sample prices

Jet2.com offers great flight times and friendly low fares to Innsbruck and Salzburg including taxes.

· Fly from Bristol Airport to Salzburg one-way from £37 per person.

· Fly from London Stansted Airport to Salzburg one-way from £37 per person.

· Fly from Birmingham Airport to Salzburg one-way from £39 per person.

· Fly from Manchester Airport to Innsbruck one-way from £41 per person.

· Fly from Bristol Airport to Innsbruck one-way from £47 per person.

For further information, please visit: www.jet2.com/ski

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.