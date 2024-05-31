Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A travel warning has been issued as disruption is expected this weekend when families are returning back to the UK from half term holidays as a major airport is set to be rocked by a strike. Hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport will begin a three-day strike from today (Friday 31 May) in a dispute over rosters.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 500 of its members working on passport control at terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 are taking action in protest at new rosters being imposed. The strikes will be followed by three weeks of industrial action short of a strike, including a ban on overtime.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Border Force have robust plans to minimise disruption and keep the border safe and secure. We recommend that passengers check the latest advice from their operators before travelling."

Border Force officers have begun a three-day strike at Heathrow Airport with holidaymakers returning from half term getaways warned. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A petition has been launched in support of the workers. PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “We call on all trade unionists and the public to support this petition and tell Border Force management to scrap this unwelcome and unworkable roster that has already caused misery to our members.