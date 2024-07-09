Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video has surfaced of a shirtless man being chased by police as he ran across the runway at Los Angeles International Airport.

The long-haired brunette man was seen sprinting barefoot on the tarmac at around 6am on Saturday (6 June). Officials said he experienced a “mental health crisis”.

Los Angeles Police Department told MailOnline that the man “became irate” while he was inside Terminal 4, before charging out onto the airfield. Video footage shows the man running while an LAPD officer chases him close behind. He appears to point his taser at the man, who eventually tumbles to the ground.

The man’s fall was so sudden that the cop tripped over him and goes flying to the ground as well. The incident took place beside a parked American Airlines plane.

Los Angeles Airport Police said “a use of force occurred” as the officer took the suspect into custody. He was arrested for battery against a police officer before being taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The man has not yet been identified, nor has his age or nationality been given. LAX Police Public Information Officer Karla Rodriguez confirmed the incident in a statement to Simple Flying.

She said: “A male passenger experiencing a mental health crisis, became irate, and exited Terminal 4 onto the airfield. Los Angeles Airport Police responded and during their attempt in taking the suspect into custody, a use of force occurred.”

