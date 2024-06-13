Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George West proposed to his girlfriend, Senior Cabin Crew Member, Stephanie Perrett, on a Jet2 flight from Bristol to Menorca

Love was literally in the air on a recent Jet2 flight when a couple on board got engaged. George West proposed to his girlfriend, Senior Cabin Crew Member, Stephanie Perrett, on a flight from Bristol to Menorca.

Shortly after take-off, Stephanie was astonished to find George getting down on one knee and asking her to take his hand in marriage - while she was working on the flight. George, an electrician from Bristol, had surprised his girlfriend of ten years who had thought it was a normal working day looking after customers going away on their holidays with the leading leisure airline.

George had booked himself onto the flight and, with the help of the Jet2 team, arranged to be seated at the back of the aircraft, as he knew Stephanie would be looking after customers at the front. Shortly after take-off, Jet2 flight deck colleagues who were in on the surprise, asked Stephanie to come to the flight deck. Unbeknown to her, she had been asked into the flight deck so that George could get to the front of the aircraft and be ready to propose marriage.

When Stephanie left the flight deck and re-entered the cabin, George was stood there, much to her surprise – before getting down on one knee to propose. Amidst whoops and cheers from happy holidaymakers, Stephanie said ‘I do’ before the two shared an embrace.

Jet2 had arranged for Stephanie to have time off rather than continuing to work, so the happy couple could sit back and enjoy the moment. The couple returned on the same aircraft back to Bristol from Menorca. Stephanie said: “This is certainly a flight I will never forget. When I saw George, I had to do a double-take and I thought what on earth is he doing on my flight when he’s supposed to be at work! When he knelt down, I couldn’t believe it. I’m really looking forward to getting married.”