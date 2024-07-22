Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was repeatedly stabbed in the lobby of Miami International Airport sending the airport into chaos.

The woman was attacked late on Saturday night (20 July) at around 11.30pm, according to ABC who cited police. The woman, who is yet to be identified, is in hospital in critical condition.

Airport officials said in a statement: “We want to assure the public that the situation is under control and the safety of our passengers, staff, and visitors remains our top priority,” Officials added that authorities responded immediately and the situation was swiftly contained.

An adult man tried to throw the woman over a fourth floor railing, which overlooked the airport’s Concourse J, according to WPLG. The woman was able to escape the man and flee to the third floor where she stayed until first responders arrived, according to a statement from police obtained by Boca News Now.

A male suspect was taken into custody by authorities and a knife was recovered nearby, according to the report. It was not revealed if the man or woman were travelers or airport employees and it is currently unclear why they were at the airport.

The attack happened outside the airport's secure area, but an airport spokesperson said that as a precaution all passengers in Terminals J and H were evacuated and later re-screened by security, The Miami Herald reported. Authorities told BocaNewsNow the airport was then thrown into further confusion around the same time as the stabbing when police received reports of an active shooter at the airport, which turned out to be false. Amid the confusion airport operations were “briefly disrupted” but have returned to normal, according to police.