Mogan, a town popular with holidaymakers in Gran Canaria, is set to become the first resort in the Canary Islands to introduce a tourist tax

A town in the Canary Islands, popular with holidaymakers, is set to become the first to introduce a tourist tax in the holiday spot. Mogan is the second biggest tourist municipality in Gran Canaria and is taking steps to approve a tourist tax.

According to the Council’s mayor, Onalia Bueno, they will charge tourists for the provision of public services, and all of the revenue will be allocated to the "maintenance and improvement of tourist areas”. The council claimed that it has a legal basis to establish the tax and can apply it due to a clause in the Local Finance Regulatory Law, which, in Article 20, states that "local entities may establish fees for the provision of public services [...] that refer, affect or benefit particular subjects," in this case, tourists.

The Mogan Council plans to introduce this tax in 2025 and it will pay for services like gardening and cleaning, which are influenced by tourism. Through the tax, residents who don't directly benefit from these services won't have to pay for them, while the many tourists who visit each year will contribute.

The council said in a statement: "The City Council will not apply a tax for staying overnight in tourist accommodation. However, it can approve a tax for the public services under its jurisdiction, and the model it has opted for is to consider anyone staying in these establishments, i.e. hotels, aparthotels, campsites, holiday homes, etc, as a taxpayer.”