Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morrisons has announced it is launching a new online currency exchange service which will provide consumers with a “wide range” of currencies at “competitive rates”. Shoppers can now order currency at Morrisonstravelmoney.com and have it sent directly to their homes or arrange to click and collect it from over 50 of the grocer’s ‘Travel Money’ kiosks in stores nationwide.

Morrisons Travel Money kiosks are currently in 50 stores across the UK including Bradford, Leeds, Sheffield, St Helen’s, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Nottingham, London, Basingstoke and Hastings. It will offer the widest range of currencies when compared with other supermarkets including Euros, US and Australian dollars, Turkish lira, yen, dirham, rupees and Thai baht.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Eurochange managing director Charles Stewart, Morrisons travel money service will provide “a wider range of currencies than any other supermarket“. The move comes ahead of the summer holidays, allowing holidaymakers to exchange their pounds for foreign currencies in cash to avoid overseas bank transaction charges.

Morrisons has launched its new online currency exchange service to provide UK holidaymakers with a “wide range” of currencies at “competitive rates”. (Photo: Getty Images)

Morrisons procurement, popular and useful services and energy director Jamie Winter said: “Morrisons Travel Money with Eurochange will provide our customers with easy access to a wide range of currencies at competitive exchange rates. Whether they are headed to Europe, the USA or further afield, our customers can now lock in their rates by ordering online and then pick up their travel money, along with their sun cream and holiday essentials, from our stores.”

Charles Stewart, Eurochange MD, said: “As well as increasing our reach and presence in key UK locations, this collaboration will make it simpler than ever for people to get travel money and make the most of their time abroad. Now, Morrisons customers will be able to pick up their foreign currency while doing the weekly shop, whether online or in-store, with competitive rates and a wider range of currencies than any other supermarket.”