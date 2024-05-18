Munich Airport, where climate protestors glued themselves to the runway Picture: Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Climate protestors from Last Generation glued themselves to the runway at Munich Airport, causing travel problems

German authorities closed down Munich Airport temporarily on Saturday after six climate activists broke through a security fence and glued themselves to access routes leading to runways.

The activists from the group Last Generation were protesting against flying, the most polluting form of transportation, said the German news agency dpa. Police arrested the six protesters.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incoming flights had to be diverted to other airports, an airport spokesperson said. After a couple of hours, the airport’s two runways were reopened though some disruptions to flight schedules may happen, a statement on the airport’s official website said.

Last Generation posted on social media platform X, accusing the German government of “downplaying” the negative effects of flying on the environment instead of “finally acting sincerely”.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser slammed the protests and called for them to stop. “Such criminal actions threaten air traffic and harm climate protection because they only cause lack of understanding and anger,” she wrote on X.

Ms Faeser also applauded police efforts to bring order back to the airport and called for airport safety measures to be checked.

The general manager of the German Airports Association, Ralph Beisel, sharply criticised the climate activists’ actions. “Trespassing the aviation security area is no trivial offence. Over hundreds of thousands of passengers were prevented from a relaxed and punctual start to their Pentecost holiday,” he told dpa.

Mr Beisel also called for harsher penalties for activists who break into airports. Climate activities blocked flights at Hamburg and Dusseldorf airports for several hours in July.