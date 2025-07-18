New flight route to Belize: Air Canada launches new non-stop service from Montreal to Belize

Your World

Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has announced a new, nonstop flight connecting Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) with Philip Goldson International Airport (BZE) in Belize City.

The new flight opens the door to seamless, same-day travel between Belize and more than 20 major European cities—a long-awaited milestone that makes it easier than ever for European visitors to experience the warmth, natural beauty, and cultural diversity of Belize.

European leisure and business passengers will now be able to leave cities such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and more in the morning, make a short connection in Montreal, and arrive in Belize that same evening.

The new route will initially operate with the following schedule:

Montreal (YUL) → Belize City (BZE)

AC 1876

Departs: Mondays at 17:45

Arrives: 22:05

Belize City (BZE) → Montreal (YUL)

AC 1877

Departs: Tuesdays at 11:00

Arrives: 16:40

Flights on the route will commence on December 8, 2025, and is the first direct air service linking Montreal, Quebec, and Belize. This service will be operated by Air Canada Rouge on an Airbus A319, offering 136 seats—12 in Premium Rouge and 124 in Economy. This new route builds on Air Canada’s existing Toronto-Belize service, reinforcing strong ties between Belize and Canada.

Same-day European connections will now be available to and from 22 European cities, including:

London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), Frankfurt (FRA), Zurich (ZRH), Geneva (GVA), Marseille (MRS), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Lisbon (LIS), Athens (ATH), Barcelona (BCN), Brussels (BRU), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Edinburgh (EDI), Lyon (LYS), Manchester (MAN), Milan (MXP), Nice (NCE), Toulouse (TLS), and Vienna (VIE).

“We are especially excited about increased accessibility and affordability for European travelers and the continued growth of the Canadian market,” said the Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports, and Diaspora Relations. “With this new same-day connection, Belize stands ready to welcome new and returning visitors to immerse themselves in Belize’s unique natural and cultural attractions."

“Belize is a spectacular destination renowned for its rich history, culture and natural beauty. Air Canada’s new flight to Belize from our Montreal hub is convenient for Canadians and Europeans alike to discover beautiful Belize this winter season. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our award-winning airline,” said Alexandre Lefevre, Vice President, Network Planning - North America at Air Canada.