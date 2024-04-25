Oslo Airport: Flights affected as major European airport closed due to 'technical failure' at control centre
A major European airport is currently closed this morning (Thursday 25 April) due to a “technical failure” at the control centre. Flights are being impacted due to the closure.
Flightradar24 posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 6:11am: “Flights in southern Norway this morning are being impacted by a technical failure at the Oslo control center. As a result, Oslo Airport is currently closed.”
In an update, the page wrote: “Qatar Airways flight is holding and waiting for the Oslo control center to reopen.”
It comes after the airport was closed last month due to ice and snow accumulation. Airlines like SAS and Norwegian warned of delays and cancellations, with affected passengers offered refunds or rebooking options.
