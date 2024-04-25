Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major European airport is currently closed this morning (Thursday 25 April) due to a “technical failure” at the control centre. Flights are being impacted due to the closure.

Flightradar24 posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 6:11am: “Flights in southern Norway this morning are being impacted by a technical failure at the Oslo control center. As a result, Oslo Airport is currently closed.”

Oslo Airport is currently closed due to a ‘technical failure’ at the control centre with flights impacted. (Photo: NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

In an update, the page wrote: “Qatar Airways flight is holding and waiting for the Oslo control center to reopen.”