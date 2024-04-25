Breaking

Oslo Airport: Flights affected as major European airport closed due to 'technical failure' at control centre

Oslo Airport is currently closed due to a ‘technical failure’ at the control centre with flights impacted
Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
19 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A major European airport is currently closed this morning (Thursday 25 April) due to a “technical failure” at the control centre. Flights are being impacted due to the closure.

Flightradar24 posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 6:11am: “Flights in southern Norway this morning are being impacted by a technical failure at the Oslo control center. As a result, Oslo Airport is currently closed.”

Oslo Airport is currently closed due to a ‘technical failure’ at the control centre with flights impacted. (Photo: NTB/AFP via Getty Images)Oslo Airport is currently closed due to a ‘technical failure’ at the control centre with flights impacted. (Photo: NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Oslo Airport is currently closed due to a ‘technical failure’ at the control centre with flights impacted. (Photo: NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an update, the page wrote: “Qatar Airways flight is holding and waiting for the Oslo control center to reopen.”

It comes after the airport was closed last month due to ice and snow accumulation. Airlines like SAS and Norwegian warned of delays and cancellations, with affected passengers offered refunds or rebooking options.

Related topics:TwitterNorwayAir Travel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.