France air traffic control strike: UK holidaymakers face travel chaos at French airports as ATC workers call strike action
UK holidaymakers are being issued a travel warning as French air traffic controllers have called a strike on Thursday 25 April where up to 70 percent of flights are expected to be cancelled. The controllers are protesting against what they consider to be an "unacceptable" new version of a protocol currently being negotiated to change air navigation services.
The SNCTA, the main air traffic controllers' union, said on its website: “It is clear that this new version, which was supposed to advance the social aspects that were insufficient or even non-existent until now, remains very far below the expectations of air traffic controllers and presents profoundly unacceptable setbacks which can only lead to social conflict. The national committee condemns this management of negotiations, the aim of which, clearly, is rather to move forward on the breakdown of a social contract than on meeting the expectations of the profession in terms of remuneration, career and revaluation of the profession.”
It added: “It is illusory to think that this situation, disrespectful of the work carried out over the past fifteen months and of the entire profession, could be compatible with the ambitions displayed.” The union - along with another union, UNSA-UTCAC - refused to take part in an urgent meeting organised by the DGAC - which is the French Civil Aviation Authority.
The French media has been calling the potential strike "black Thursday". However, DGAC told Le Figaro that a "conciliation is still on the agenda, and we are confident that a solution will be found" by Thursday.
Air Traffic Controllers play a crucial role in managing the safe and efficient movement of air traffic, both on the ground and in the airspace. Their responsibilities include coordinating takeoffs, landings and en-route traffic to ensure the overall safety of air travel.
There is no information yet about which airports or flights would be affected, although it is likely that all major airports, and both domestic and international flights, would be impacted.
