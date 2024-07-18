Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular beach in Albufeira, Portugal, has closed down, banning locals and holidaymakers from swimming in the water.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falésia Açoteias Beach, in the municipality of Albufeira, was closed for swimming on Wednesday (17 July) due to bad water quality. This ban will remain in place until the results of new water quality analyses indicate that the water is safer to swim in.

Water quality analyses were carried out by the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA). It found that microbiological values ​​were above reference parameters, making the water unsuitable for bathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving information from the APA, the Regional Health Authority gave instructions for the red flag to be raised and notices to be placed at the beach access points, banning swimming. The National Maritime Authority posted on its website: “Falésia Açoteias beach, in the municipality of Albufeira, was today, July 17, closed to bathing after water quality analyses, carried out by the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA), revealed microbiological values ​​above the reference parameters, making the water unsuitable for bathing.

A popular beach in Albufeira, Portugal, has closed down and banned locals and holidaymakers from swimming in the water. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“After receiving information from the APA, advising against swimming at Falésia Açoteias beach, the Regional Health Authority gave instructions for the red flag to be hoisted and notices to be placed at the access points to the beach, prohibiting swimming. This ban will remain in place until the results of new water quality analyses indicate that the microbiological values ​​are within the reference parameters.​”

It comes after two beaches in Tenerife were closed off to locals and holidaymakers due to safety reasons. Benijo beach in the Santa Cruz area was closed off due to landslides and falling rocks, while swimming was banned “indefinitely” at the Playa Jardin beach in Puerto de la Cruz due to the quality of the water and indicators of waste pollution. La Orotava Council also announced that Playa de Los Patos will remain closed for the rest of the summer due to rockfalls that have occurred.