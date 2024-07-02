Ryanair flights: Award-winning musician Sharon Corr 'humiliated' and left in 'tears' after 'refused' to board flight home
Sharon Corr, of Irish pop rock band The Corrs, she was left "humiliated and crying" during the incident. The 54-year-old who has lived in Madrid since 2018, wrote that she was booked on a Ryanair flight home to Dublin, where she was travelling to rehearse for her upcoming tour dates with her sisters and brother.
She said she was left waiting for seven hours in the airport and has slammed Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. A Brit-award winning musician said she was left in "tears" after being denied entry to her flight home because she was travelling with her violin.
"I had to return home after searching for my checked in bags. Humiliated, angry then crying as only a good woman can do.”
Sharon, along with the rest of the band, are due to perform at BST Hyde Park, supporting Shania Twain, before a UK arena headline tour with Natalie Imbruglia in November.
Ryanair states on its website that passengers may carry any music equipment onboard "as long as it fits within Cabin Bag allowance". The airline said anyone who wishes to take equipment such guitars or violins that exceed cabin baggage dimensions need to purchase an extra seat.
A Ryanair spokesperson said: "This passenger was not refused travel from Madrid to Dublin The June 30. This passenger’s violin exceeded the cabin bag dimensions permitted for her flight, and therefore was required to pay a standard gate baggage fee to place it in the hold of the aircraft. This passenger refused to pay the standard fee and instead chose not to travel on this flight."
