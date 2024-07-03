Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, has slammed airport officials for refusing to allow him off a diverted plane - which caused the entire flight to be cancelled.

Stanley Johnson, 83, was on board a British Airways flight from Malaga to London Gatwick on Friday (28 June) when it was diverted to Heathrow due to a temporary runway closure. The plane was due to refuel before making the short flight to Gatwick when the runway reopened.

However, Mr Johnson and two other passengers wanted to get off. This reportedly led to the plane missing its departure slot and being cancelled.

All passengers were forced to disembark and catch a connecting bus to Gatwick. Mr Johnson has defended his actions and insisted the pilot invited passengers to disembark at Heathrow before “airport authorities” decided “this could not be allowed to happen”. He also claimed that he was helping a woman who was “terrified” about getting back on the plane after losing her husband in a plane accident.

Passengers told The Independent that Mr Johnson was among three passengers who wanted to get off after the plane landed at Heathrow. Mr Johnson wrote in The Independent: “As we landed at Heathrow, the captain informed us that after we had taken on some fuel, we would make the ''short hop'' back to Gatwick. He went on to invite any passengers without luggage in the hold to disembark at Heathrow if they wanted to.

“I grabbed my bags from the rack and went to the forward entrance of the plane. Two other passengers joined me and the three of us stepped out of the door onto the top of the metal stairs which were already in place.

“All we had to do, I imagined, was to wait for the ground transport to arrive to take us into the terminal building. That was the mistake.” Mr Johnson said he and the other two passengers were not allowed to walk towards the terminal because Gatwick was the flight's official destination.

