While Cornwall, Devon and the Cotswolds are overrun with tourists, Somerset sits resplendent in the sunshine, inexplicably overlooked by staycationers.

I’m not sure if I really want to be saying this here, as I rather like where I live not being overrun by tourists, but I’ll say it anyway - why have more staycationers not cottoned on to Somerset?

Many seem to view this most green and pleasant land as simply the place you move through en route to Devon or Cornwall. Thousands of holidaymakers pass by numerous seaside locations, historic buildings, and quaint towns and villages, to drive further down the country in search of seaside locations, historic buildings, and quaint towns and villages.

If it’s a traditional seaside affair these motorists are looking for, Burnham-on-Sea, offering seven miles of golden sands, is famous for its Grade-II listed red and white striped low lighthouse, and just up the road, National Trust-owned Brean Down features a natural pier, dramatic cliffs and Victorian fort.

Minehead is another option for a traditional seaside vacation. At one end you find the more modern holiday experience of Butlins, while head to the opposite side of town and you can set off on the West Somerset Railway for a ride on a stream train.

If you want to step back in time even further, Minehead is just minutes from the historic medieval village of Dunster, renowned for its well-preserved buildings with over 200 listed structures. And if that wasn't enough, it's also home to Dunster Castle which dates back to the 11th Century.

The Low Lighthouse in Burnham on Sea | Jamie Jones

Carry on along the coast and you come to the picturesque Porlock Weir. Visitors can escape the crowds at this ancient seaside port in West Somerset where Exmoor meets the sea, and drink in the views across the Bristol channel.

Meanwhile, tourists looking for quintessential England away from the coast, battle traffic chaos as they cram into Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire’s Cotswolds, they seem to have missed that those rolling hills spread into neighbouring Somerset. Not only that, but there are idyllic villages aplenty across the whole of this proudly rural county - ones you can visit without having to negotiate your way around a fleet of coaches too.

For example, if you're looking for charm, towns don't come much more charming than Frome. With its arty vibe, cobbled streets and quirky shops it's the perfect place to partake in some retail therapy with independent stores aplenty.

At the edge of the Somerset Levels, about equidistant from Taunton and Glastonbury, you'll find the pretty town of Langport. Offering walks and cycle routes in breathtaking scenery, the choice of two bakeries, regular markets and wonderful vintage finds in The Undercroft, it’s a small town just made for hazy summer days.

And If it's golden hamstone you're after, bucolic South Petherton has it in abundance. The David Hall holds regular events including monthly classical café concerts from the wonderful Trio Paradis (best enjoyed with a coffee and homemade cake) and just out of town you’ll find Pip’s Railway Carriage, calling themselves a “quirky café” - but offering so much more - serving up impeccably presented food of exceptional quality.

Perhaps their culinary genius deserves a more upmarket location but I think this place embodies what Somerset is all about - the opposite of style over substance, substance over style, if you like - it’s unpretentious while providing the best, whether that’s the fresh produce, stunning scenery or friendly service, it’s the county that always over delivers.