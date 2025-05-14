Last year I headed out on a campervan staycation and I can’t wait to do it again - so I found out about the UK’s most popular destinations to help me plan my next trip.

With the UK basking in sunshine, many people are saving on flights abroad, opting for a staycation instead. And if you are lucky enough to have access to a campervan or caravan, you don’t need to spend on hotels either.

Last year I did just that, hiring a van from Camplify and heading for the coast. With a young family in tow, we avoided airport boredom and kept costs down so it’s a no-brainer that I’d love to do it again this year.

If you are also planning a getaway on four wheels, the only decision left to make is where to head for. New research carried out by comparison website, Go. Compare, might be able to help us there as they have revealed the destinations Brits can’t get enough of.

The research, which was conducted to explore the UK’s increasing love for campervan and caravan holidays, also revealed that nearly one in five Brits (18%) say they now have access to a campervan, touring caravan or converted van. It’s a trend particularly popular among those aged 25 to 34 year olds, with 38% in this age group saying they do.

The UK’s most popular destinations for campervan holidays have been revealed | Canva

Tom Banks, motor expert at Go.Compare said: “Taking to the roads in a campervan or caravan is a really popular choice for holidaymakers. As the data shows, particularly younger Brits are making the most of the scenery and choice we have here in the UK and the flexibility that these holidays can offer.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Lake District came out on top as the destination of choice for UK campervan and caravan owners. One in five (20%) of those who take UK-based breaks in their touring caravan, campervan or converted van said the Lake District was a top destination.

The New Forest (19%) and Cornwall (18%) ranked close behind, while other popular choices included the Yorkshire Dales and the Peak District, both with 16%. Take a look at the full list below, including the percentage of peopl ewho said they would like to go there.

Top 10 UK destinations for campervan and caravan holidays

Tom added: “With so many Brits exploring the UK by road, it’s a really good idea to make sure you are properly protected before heading out. For those who own a caravan, specific caravan insurance isn’t a legal requirement, but it is a good idea. A policy can protect you from theft, burglary, accidental damage and loss of use, keeping you covered whether you’re pitched up or on the road.

“If you own a campervan or motorhome, insurance is a legal requirement as it has a cab and an engine attached. A comprehensive motorhome insurance policy will cover you for things like traffic accidents, repairing damage to your vehicle or others, and storm damage.”

If you don’t have your own campervan - or the use of someone else's - you can do what I did and hire one. Camplify has hundreds of caravans, campervans and motorhomes available to hire from locals across the UK - just head to their website and you can find one that’s perfect for you.

Now, I’m off to work out how long it will take me to get to the Lake District and plan my road trip playlist.