Want to squeeze as much fun as you can out of this summer? Here’s how Jamie Jones is planning to make the most of a staycation on a budget.

Without wishing to panic anyone, a realisation came to me a few days ago that there are just a few weeks left of summer. Once this thought dawned on me I felt compelled to squeeze just a bit more fun out of it before beginning preparations for 'sweater weather'.

In the throws of a cost of living crisis though, how do you maximise fun while minimising cost? With this in mind, rather than a week abroad, I've opted for a long weekend in good old blighty.

Of course the UK has plenty to offer and even the weather has been playing ball these last couple of weeks so I'm confident we can have an enjoyable break without the need for jetting off to sunnier climes. And I'm not alone in my thinking with more than three-quarters (77%) of people planning at least one UK-based getaway this year, according to research for Sykes Holiday Cottages.

However, my meticulous budgeting to achieve an affordable family holiday is often so easily undone once I get away and throw caution to the wind. Thankfully I've been given advice from staycation expert, James Shaw, managing director at Sykes Holiday Cottages, who has some tips to help holidaymakers avoid the spending pitfalls

1. Add beach days to your itinerary

This should be an easy win for me as we're heading for the south coast on our trip. James says: “When it comes to free days out in the UK, nothing beats a trip to the beach. And with an array of sandy shores to choose from on our country’s coastline, travellers can easily enjoy a day next to the waves without spending anything.

“Free activities include beachcombing, building a sandcastle, rock pooling, and swimming, and holidaymakers can also bring lunch and their favourite snacks from home for a coastal picnic.”

2. Use discount codes and vouchers

While I plan to spend very little on 'activities' - bikes, beaches and pool time should more than fill our trip away - we will likely be eating out once or twice, so this is a great tip. I have already found a number of restaurants offering 'kids eat for £1' deals which should help to keep spending down.

“From VoucherCodes to Groupon, there are several websites that offer codes to use,” says James. “Not only can these inspire you to visit somewhere you wouldn’t have typically factored into your holiday itinerary, they can also be an affordable way to squeeze a variety of activities into one trip.”

Supermarket loyalty points can often be swapped for days out too, so I will definitely be looking at how much we might have to spend this way.

3. Have an adventure in the great outdoors

Luckily my two love getting outdoors and with new spaces to explore, this one should also be easily achievable on our mini break - especially when I'm travelling from Somerset to Dorset, as James reveals: “In a poll of staycationers, we found that the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, and Scafell Pike in the Lake District are the UK’s favourite walking routes.”

4. Host a games night

I'm somewhat of a board game nerd but wouldn't have thought about bringing any with us. The whole family enjoys gathering around a board game so it is a great option for us for a cheap night in, or *whispers* if the weather takes a turn for the worse.

“Dusting off your favourite board games – or teaching family members or friends a new card game – is a great way to enjoy an evening together without having to spend money,” says James. “If you’ve forgotten to pack these and your accommodation isn’t home to the board game, local charity shops are bound to have a few options for a small price.”

And he's not wrong - some of our favourite games have been charity shop finds, picked up for just a couple of quid.

5. Plan food ahead

If you’re going self-catering, James suggests organising a food shop to be delivered on the first day of your trip. “By ordering ahead, this can help you to meal plan your getaway, saving you money on eating out and ensuring you have all of your favourite snacks and dishes to hand,” he says.

While I can't see me being organised enough to order a shop, thinking ahead about food is a great tip. For example, taking James' advice on board, I now plan to bring us a packed lunch for day one, a loaf and a box of cereal for breakfast and a bag of snacks to keep us going for the three days.

6. Set a spending limit

For me, this is probably going to be my new golden rule. I have a tendency to say yes to a lot more than I would ordinarily do at home, probably because I never set any kind of budget and I fail to realise how quickly it's all adding up.

James says you could give yourself a daily sum of money, or an amount for the overall trip. I feel like a daily amount will definitely keep me in check better though

James adds: “If you end up going below your budget on a day or two, you might find you have enough left over for a final getaway treat or a fun activity post-trip to beat those holiday blues.”