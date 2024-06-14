Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dengue fever is surging in Europe, affecting popular holiday destinations including Spain, Greece, France and Italy, due to a rise in tiger mosquitos. Experts said climate change has caused better conditions for tiger mosquitos with the pests now found in 13 countries.

The countries include Spain, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Malta, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia. Even as far north as Paris, where the Olympic Games are set to take place at the end of July, authorities have been actively monitoring and trapping these insects.

A man was spotted hunting for these invasive mosquitoes in Paris near the Stade de France on 28 May. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDc) and Control director Andrea Ammon has shared a warning ahead of summer travel.

She said: "Europe is already seeing how climate change is creating more favourable conditions for invasive mosquitos to spread into previously unaffected areas and infect more people with diseases such as dengue. Increased international travel from dengue-endemic countries will also increase the risk of imported cases, and inevitably also the risk of local outbreaks."

Dengue fever is surging through Europe affecting popular destinations as climate change is causing ‘favourable conditions’ for tiger mosquitos. (Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

She added taking protective measures and ensuring early detection, awareness-raising, timely surveillance and further research are "paramount" in the countries at risk. The Asian tiger mosquito, aedes albopictus, is considered the most invasive mosquito species globally.

It has established itself in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Spain, as per the ECDC. This mosquito species has also been recorded in Belgium, Cyprus, Czechia, the Netherlands and Slovakia.

Tiger mosquitoes, known for spreading diseases such as dengue fever, chikungunya, and Zika virus, have traditionally been found in parts of Africa, Asia and the Americas. Another mosquito species, aedes aegypti, which is responsible for transmitting yellow fever among other diseases, has established itself in Cyprus.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by certain types of mosquitoes. It usually starts with flu-like symptoms such as:

fever

headache

muscle and joint pain

rash

Symptoms appear in humans 3-14 days after infection. In some cases, the disease can become severe, leading to conditions like dengue hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome.

When the disease is severe, the risk of mortality is higher. There are four types of viruses that cause dengue, and being immune to one type does not protect against the others.

Most cases in Europe are imported, however, locally-acquired infections are also on the rise. For individuals, protective measures include:

using mosquito repellent

the use of mosquito nets

sleeping or in screened or air-conditioned rooms

wearing clothing that covers most of the body.

Preventative measures also focus on controlling the mosquitoes that spread the virus. Some ways to reduce mosquito breeding sites include: