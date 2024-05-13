Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travel experts have shared urgent advice to holidaymakers as malaria has resurged in biggest selling holiday destinations

Travel experts have shared their advice to UK holidaymakers as data released from the UK Health Security Agency revealed that there has been a nearly 50% rise in British travellers contracting malaria while abroad in 2023 compared to 2022. It is the highest level in more than 20 years and global travel insurer World Nomads has offered their advice to British travellers.

The travel experts advise UK holidaymakers to seek medical advice before travelling and take out insurance to help protect against mosquito-borne diseases. Jonathan Frankham, General Manager, UK and Europe, said: “As an adventure travel insurer, World Nomads issues travel insurance policies to destinations in the heart of malaria zones, such as Thailand, our biggest selling destination, where a 21-year-old backpacker died after contracting the mosquito-borne dengue fever.

“Malaria is a serious disease, which has resurged again after a return in international travel but is also rising because of climate change. Unlike yellow fever, which requires proof of inoculation to enter 15 African and South American countries including Brazil and Ghana, there is no requirement to take malaria tablets. However, when travelling to malaria zones, we recommend seeking advice from your GP, take precautions against getting bitten and take anti-malarial tablets when advised.”

Travel experts have shared urgent advice to holidaymakers as malaria has resurged in biggest selling holiday destinations. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Frankham added: “Travellers should always check FCDO advice before they travel to any overseas destination, as this also contains tailored health advice for each country. As ever, it’s important to take out travel insurance to help should things not go to plan whilst abroad. Your travel provider should be able to help should you fall ill with malaria and require medical aid.”

World Nomads has travel insurance policies that can offer cover for overseas emergency medical expenses including hospitalisation, out-patient treatment, prescribed medicines and transport to get you home for ongoing treatment if we deem it medically necessary. The travel experts say that they get their policyholders to get in touch if they experience any symptoms.”

What is Malaria?

Malaria, a life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted to humans via the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes

What are the symptoms?

Common symptoms of malaria are a fever, usually above 38C and often intermittent; fatigue; aching muscles and joints; headache; chills (often with sweating and shivering); abdominal pains and diarrhoea; sometimes jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of eyes). Severe malaria can result in headache, fits and even death. Suspected malaria is therefore a medical emergency, and prompt treatment is effective and life-saving.

How do I mitigate against malaria?

Before you travel:

Four to six weeks before the start of your holiday, seek advice from your doctor or travel clinic regarding vaccinations and antimalarial medications

Take any antimalarial medicine you are prescribed – you usually need to start taking it a few days or weeks before you go, until a few weeks after you get back

While travelling prevent getting bitten by: