Top tips for packing your car efficiently

User (UGC) Submitted

For many families, this time of year is the perfect time to get away for the weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, one of the worst parts of going away for the weekend is the packing beforehand, trying to squeeze suitcases shut and forcing them into the car is never fun. On average, UK drivers spend an average of 16-30 minutes prepping and packing their car before a road trip.

To help drivers prepare their cars for a weekend away, the team at garage.co.uk have offered five expert tips on how to strategically pack your car and take the stress out of packing.

Pre-Packing Preparation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before you even begin to load your suitcases into the car, you need to make sure that your car is fully prepped. To maximise your usable space, remove any unnecessary items, including your cars parcel shelf, this means that before you load the car, you know you are working with the maximum amount of space. This is a great time to give your car storage areas a quick clean, as this will avoid damaging or staining any of your luggage.”

Fold Down Seats

“When most people think about packing the car, their mind immediately goes to the boot, however, there are multiple other storage areas in the car that can be used.”

“Folding down unused back seats instantly doubles your packing space and gives you more room to manoeuvre the luggage around. Many newer SUVs also have retractable false floors in the boot, which is a perfect hidden spot for smaller bags. Back seat pockets and door cubbies can also be utilised for small items like make up bags, toiletry holders and first aid kits.”

Smart Packing Strategies

“Packing the car is like a strategic game of Tetris, and it needs to be played right. Heavy, larger suitcases that are less used should be put first in the boot, while essentials and frequently used items should be put on the back seat. Duffel bags and backpacks are more flexible and can be squeezed into tighter spaces. Ideally, the front seat should be reserved for maps, snacks, chargers and any documents you might need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A top tip is to put heavy boots and wellies underneath your front seats, this will save ample room in your suitcases and avoids them taking up any room in the back.”

Safety First

“Some travellers can be too focused on getting as much as possible in one vehicle and end up creating a dangerous situation in their car. When packing, avoid stacking items so high that they block visibility, as this creates an incredibly dangerous situation when driving.”

“If you are worried about luggage sliding around in your car, you can invest in bungee cords or cargo nets to prevent items from flying around and causing any disruption to your journey.”

Keep The Kids Away

“For the most part, additional helpers are usually appreciated when packing the car. However, when it comes to the kids, its best to keep them away from the situation to make sure any beloved teddy bears or toys don’t end up at the bottom of the car boot. There is also the risk that something might slide out of the car and cause injury if it lands on any kids stood around the car.”

For more information about garage.co.uk please visit https://www.garage.co.uk/