With affordable flights available to some of Europe, North Africa and Asia’s most exciting destinations, now is the perfect time to escape the winter gloom and enjoy a quick getaway that won’t break the bank.

As winter sets in and the post-festive blues take hold, the cold weather and the grind of being back at work can leave many of us craving a pick-me-up. What better way to lift your spirits than planning a cheap and cheerful city break?

To help hopeful holidaymakers searching for their next trip budget-friendly trip, András Rado, Head of Communications at Wizz Air, has provided six must-know tips for the cheapest flights. Listed below are András Rado’s top tips for getting cheap flights.

Book via the airline directly

If you're seeking the cheapest places to book flights, it's best to book directly with the airline. While several comparison sites show flights that meet your criteria, booking through third-party sites can cost up to £50 more. By booking directly, you avoid commission fees and get a lower price.

Fly off-peak

Flying during the peak season will inevitably cost more than travelling in the low season. However, you can reduce costs by flying outside of peak days and hours. Night flights are often cheaper than day flights, and flying mid-week instead of on Fridays can also save you money. By avoiding peak days, you could save up to £100.

Sign up for airline newsletters

Brands, including airlines, often post deals that offer promotional discounts. Subscribing to newsletters and following them on social keeps you in the know and offers the opportunity to obtain discount codes for any upcoming flights.

Return to a different airport

It’s second nature to book a return flight to the same airport that you flew from. Returning to an airport that is in your home city, but not necessarily the same as the one you flew from can lead to big savings.

Similarly, being flexible about where you land can also help get a good deal when it comes to flights. Many major cities have multiple airports, with smaller, regional ones typically located slightly further from the city but offering more affordable options. For instance, London is known for Heathrow, Gatwick, and Stansted, but London Luton also has excellent transport links to the city centre and often provides cheaper flights.

Try booking two separate tickets instead of a return

Making two separate bookings instead of one return trip can save a traveller some money. Of course, this may not be the case 100% of the time, so it's worth searching for one return and two bookings across two search tabs when looking for the best deals.

Don’t wait until the last minute to book

The idea that booking a flight at the last minute saves money is a common myth. In reality, flight prices usually increase as the departure date approaches, particularly if the flight is in high demand. The best time to book for the lowest prices is typically up to eight weeks in advance.