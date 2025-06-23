Is it safe to travel to Greece right now? Latest Foreign Office advice as holidaymakers evacuated from Chios Island amid wildfires
Around 190 firefighters are working to contain the flames in the northeastern Aegean Sea, with the fires spreading rapidly across the island due to powerful winds. Crews are being supported by six aircraft in an effort to stop the blaze from reaching local villages and regions vital for the production of mastiha, a natural resin harvested from mastic trees.
Residents and tourists have been forced to evacuate their homes for safety, with the widespread destruction also leading to power cuts. A specialised task force is currently en route to the island and will work with Greece's police state security division to identify cause of the fires.
Chios is the fifth largest Greek island, situated in the northern Aegean Sea. It lies between Lesvos and Samos, close to the Turkish coasts.
It comes after residents of Ano Souli, a village northeast of Athens, were ordered to evacuate their homes last week after a nearby dense forest burst into flames. Around 120 firefighters, supported by 17 aircraft and 30 engines, battled to bring the blaze under control, located approximately 25 miles from the Greek capital.
The Foreign Office has not issued a new travel warning for Greece. It is still safe to travel to the destination.
However, it has already warned about the risks of wildfires. It says: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location.
“Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly.”
It advises tourists to be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires. Holidaymakers should:
- follow @112Greece for official updates
- follow the guidance of the emergency services
- call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger
- contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK
