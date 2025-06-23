Holidaymakers are being evacuated from the Greek Island of Chios as wildfires continue to rip through the area for a second consecutive day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 190 firefighters are working to contain the flames in the northeastern Aegean Sea, with the fires spreading rapidly across the island due to powerful winds. Crews are being supported by six aircraft in an effort to stop the blaze from reaching local villages and regions vital for the production of mastiha, a natural resin harvested from mastic trees.

Residents and tourists have been forced to evacuate their homes for safety, with the widespread destruction also leading to power cuts. A specialised task force is currently en route to the island and will work with Greece's police state security division to identify cause of the fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chios is the fifth largest Greek island, situated in the northern Aegean Sea. It lies between Lesvos and Samos, close to the Turkish coasts.

Holidaymakers are being evacuated from the Greek Island of Chios as wildfires continue to rip through the area for a second consecutive day. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It comes after residents of Ano Souli, a village northeast of Athens, were ordered to evacuate their homes last week after a nearby dense forest burst into flames. Around 120 firefighters, supported by 17 aircraft and 30 engines, battled to bring the blaze under control, located approximately 25 miles from the Greek capital.

The Foreign Office has not issued a new travel warning for Greece. It is still safe to travel to the destination.

However, it has already warned about the risks of wildfires. It says: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly.”

It advises tourists to be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires. Holidaymakers should:

follow @112Greece for official updates

follow the guidance of the emergency services

call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger

contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK