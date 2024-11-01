Spain has been hit by its worst flood-related catastrophe since at least 1996, when 87 people died and 180 were injured in a flash flood near Biescas in the Pyrenees.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Torrential rain has battered the eastern region of Spain, hitting holiday hotspots such as Valencia and Malaga, and the death toll has risen to 158. Search and rescue teams are trying to locate many who are unaccounted for and more rain is also predicted to be on its way in some of the worst-affected areas.

On Wednesday (30 October), 70 air evacuations and 200 ground rescues were carried out in Valencia, as the regional leader of Valencia, Carlos Mazon, also announced that they are going to launch an aid package of €250m as local authorities begin to try and clean up the destruction on the roads as services are restored. Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez has announced that Valencia is to be declared a disaster zone following the deadly flash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel may be affected in areas of Spain where stormy weather continues. Aena, Spain’s airport group, said on Thursday (31 October) that if you are planning on flying from Valencia Airport, they recommend that you contact your airline to find out the status of your flight and check the road conditions from official sources, as some routes may be impacted. There have been reports of adverse weather at Jerez Airport and Seville Airport, so Aena has recommended the same advice of checking with your airline for your flight status.

Spain has been hit by its worst flood-related catastrophe since at least 1996, when 87 people died and 180 were injured in a flash flood near Biescas in the Pyrenees. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

As of Friday (1 November) the UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) travel advice said that journeys may be affected due to severe weather and flooding affecting many areas of southern and eastern Spain, particularly in the Valencia region and Castilla La Mancha. The FCDO advises checking the latest weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office before travelling and following the instructions from local authorities.

The Foreign Office warns that the flood waters can cause devastation and loss of life. After a flood, they also warn that there is an increased risk of water-borne diseases and transport infrastructure can be severely impacted.

The European Meteorological Services advises to only travel if a journey is essential to the southern and northern coast of Castellón, as well as the northern interior of Castellón. It wrote: “Extreme or catastrophic damages to people and properties may occur, especially to those vulnerable or in exposed areas”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Spain so there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund. The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes. Some travel insurance policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.