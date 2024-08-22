Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British holidaymakers have been advised to understand their consumer rights before jetting off abroad this Bank Holiday weekend, with numbers of passengers passing through UK airports are now nearing pre-Covid levels.

According to the latest data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s Aviation Trends report, 78.9 million passengers passed through UK airports in the second quarter of the year, marking a seven percent increase compared to the previous year.

This warning comes in the wake of data revealing that last summer, 160,000 flights were delayed, and 8,000 were cancelled across UK airports during July and August. Passengers are being reminded of their entitlements in case of flight disruptions, the importance of pre-booking special assistance if needed, and the need to be aware of baggage and liquid allowances.

Anna Bowles, Head of Consumer at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We hope that as many people as possible travel abroad without issues this Bank Holiday, but sometimes disruption is unavoidable. People need to know before they go exactly what they are entitled to if their flight is delayed or cancelled. We have produced a set of new videos as a bite-sized reminder to help passengers understand their rights.

“It is also incredibly important that airports and airlines fulfil their legal obligations to passengers when things do go wrong, and it is our expectation that they deliver a first-class service to their customers at all times.”

Your rights when your flight is disrupted

If your flight is delayed your airline should look after you - this can include providing food and drink, as well as accommodation if you are delayed overnight.

If the airline fails to do this, you can make your own arrangements and reclaim your costs from the airline. Make sure you keep receipts and do not spend more than you need to.

If your flight is cancelled you should be offered a choice of a refund or alternative travel arrangements at the earliest opportunity, or an alternative date suitable for you. Known as ‘re-routing’ this can include flights on other airlines, or a new flight at a later date at your convenience.

Your rights when travelling

If you require special assistance, make your airline aware and arrive early at the airport. Staff at accessibility points will help travellers with reduced mobility with their journeys. More information can be found on the UK Civil Aviation Authority website.

Baggage and liquid allowances

Check your baggage allowance and contents to avoid unexpected fees or having to give up personal goods. Airlines will have weight allowances for luggage, and safety restrictions at airports may limit the amount of liquid allowed onboard and prohibit certain items.

Lost, delayed or damaged luggage is the responsibility of the airline and the amount of compensation you could receive will depend on the value of what you have lost, but subject to limits set by international laws. Most airlines will reimburse you for the bare essentials you need to buy when your bag is delayed. More information can be found here.

Taking your complaint further

If you have complained to an airline and are not happy with the response you can contact the relevant Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) provider if your airline has signed up to this. If your airline has not signed up to ADR, you can escalate your concern to the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s Passenger Advice and Complaints Team.

The Department for Transport also has an Air passenger travel guide, which is a guide to the rights and responsibilities of air passengers.

Top tips if booking a last minute or winter sun holiday

Check you have a valid passport for the dates you are travelling. If you’re travelling to the EU, your passport must be issued less than 10 years before your arrival date (the day you land on holiday) and be valid for three months from the final day of your holiday. You can check if your passport is valid for your upcoming trip on GOV.UK.