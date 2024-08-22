Bank holiday weekend travel chaos looms with M25, M3, and A3 set for major closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three major motorways, the M25, M3, and A3, are set to undergo significant closures over the bank holiday weekend, potentially causing widespread travel disruption.

These closures could particularly affect those traveling to and from Heathrow Airport, as well as motorists heading into Surrey and London. The M25, one of the UK’s busiest motorways, will see several closures, including the M40 southbound link road near Uxbridge, with closures in place from 10pm to 6am the following morning.

Additionally, the M25 will be closed clockwise between junctions 10 and 11 near Wisley and Chertsey from 10pm to 5.30am, as well as anticlockwise between junctions 9 and 8 near Leatherhead and Reigate from 10pm to 5.30am. Another key closure includes the M23 link road near Gatwick Airport, set from 10pm to 5am.

The M3 will also face significant closures, with the southbound route from junction 4a to junction 5 near Camberley and Fleet closed from 9pm to 6am. Additionally, the westbound section from junction 2 between exit and entry slip roads near Thorpe will be shut from 10pm to 5am.

Motorists using the A3 will encounter closures at the Hindhead Tunnel entry slip road northbound from 9pm to 6am, as well as at the Wisley exit slip road northbound from 10pm to 5.30am. The eastbound exit slip road at Painshill Park will also be closed from 10pm to 6am.

These closures, which coincide with the start of the bank holiday weekend, could lead to severe delays for those travelling on key routes, especially for those heading to Heathrow Airport or driving into London and Surrey. Fortunately, overnight closures will be minimal, suggesting that late-night or early-morning travel might still be relatively smooth.

To avoid disruptions, motorists are advised to check for planned closures before setting off. This travel chaos comes as staff at London City Airport are also threatening to strike for the first time, further raising concerns about travel disruptions.

The strike, planned by 120 Gatwick Ground Services (GSS) staff represented by the GMB union, is over a pay dispute. The workers are demanding a 17 per cent pay increase, claiming their current wages fall below the London Living Wage.

GMB regional organiser Daren Parmenter warned that the strike could close the airport, adding that the staff at London Gatwick, despite not being in central London, receive better pay.

For more information on the closures and when to plan your journey, visit the National Highways website.