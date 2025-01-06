Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Etihad Boeing plane with almost 300 passengers on board was forced to abort take-off after two wheels exploded.

Etihad Airways flight EY461, bound for Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, was moments from take-off when the incident happened on Sunday evening (5 January). Footage taken at Melbourne Airport shows the Boeing 787 jet surrounded by fire trucks.

Foam was also applied on the landing gear as a precaution. No injuries were reported and all 289 passengers disembarked safely, returning to the terminal, the airline said.

The incident led to delays to both departures and arrivals as the runway at the Australian airport was closed. An Etihad Airways spokesperson said: "Etihad Airways flight EY461 from Melbourne (MEL) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) experienced a rejected take-off on 05 January 2025.

“The flight crew decided to halt the take-off for technical reasons, the aircraft was safely brought to a stop on the runway and emergency services attended as a precaution. Guests have been disembarked safely and our teams are working to enable them to continue their onward journeys as quickly as possible. Etihad Airways sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused.”

The spokesperson added: "The safety and comfort of our guests and crew remain our highest priority. The fire service applied foam to the tyres on the aircraft's landing gear, which is a routine precaution following a high-speed rejected take-off."

A Melbourne Airport spokesperson said repairs were being carried out, adding that one runway was being used for all arrivals and departures. The spokesperson said: "Etihad Airways flight EY461 rejected take off this evening when departing Melbourne Airport for Abu Dhabi. The Aviation Rescue and Firefighting Service responded to a request from the aircraft and deployed fire fighting foam as a precaution.

"Due to damage to the aircraft's tyres, we have been unable to tow it off the runway. Repairs are currently underway. All passengers have disembarked the aircraft and have been bussed to the terminal. We continue to have one runway available for operations, which will be used for all arrivals and departures. Disruptions to other flights have been minimal."