Air Canada is finalising plans to suspend most of its operations as it braces for a possible pilot strike.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unless the airline reaches a settlement with the union, the shutdown could affect 110,000 passengers daily, causing widespread disruptions. The airline’s pilots have been pushing to close the salary gap with their U.S. peers, who managed to strike lucrative labour deals in 2023 amid pilot shortages and strong travel demand.

Talks between the airline and union are continuing, but both parties remain far apart, Air Canada said. The union and the airline entered into a mandated three-week cooling-off period, during which the union cannot go on strike, on Aug. 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air Canada anticipates it would take seven to 10 days for normal operations to resume once the complete shutdown is in place. Flights across its system would be cancelled over three days.

Air Canada is finalising plans to suspend most of its operations as it braces for a possible pilot strike. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The company is in talks with other airlines to accommodate its stranded passengers in the event of flight cancellations, it said. “Air Canada believes there is still time to reach an agreement with our pilot group, provided ALPA moderates its wage demands which far exceed average Canadian wage increases,” CEO Michael Rousseau said on Monday (9 September).

The airline wrote on its website: "Flight delays and cancellations resulting from labour disruptions, should they occur, are unlikely to occur before mid-September. If your flight is cancelled by Air Canada, you will then be eligible for a full refund regardless of your fare type; furthermore, no cancellation fees will apply."

Air Canada said it has implemented a new policy that allows eligible travellers to change their flight for free to another date. You must have purchased an Air Canada ticket or redeemed points for an Aeroplan flight reward by September 9 for travel between September 15 and 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also change your flight for free for travel between September 8 and 14 and between September 24 and November 30. If you don't have access to Air Canada's self-serve options because you bought your ticket with Air Canada Vacations, a travel agent or an online travel agency, you are advised to contact them directly.

If you booked through another airline's website, you should also contact the airline if you want to change flights. You can cancel tickets and get a full refund if you bought refundable fares, with a potential cancellation fee depending on the type of ticket. Air Canada wrote on its website: "We will work to support our customers by rebooking them with the best available options, but space will be limited”.